Love Island couple share first kiss outside challenge in teaser

Molly and Zachariah share their first kiss outside of a challenge on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Following Zach’s dates with new bombshells Leah and Charlotte, he heads up to the terrace with Molly.

The blonde beauty tells him: “Watching was difficult…”

Zach says: “I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice…”

The couple then share a kiss.

Afterwards, Zach tells Molly: “I think it’s been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though.”

The fellow Islanders have been watching from the garden, what will their reactions be?

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

