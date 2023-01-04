Love Island confirms start date for 2023 winter series

It’s official: The winter series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One later this month.

The upcoming series of the hit dating show will return to South Africa this year, with host Maya Jama at the helm.

The Love Island Instagram account confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the new season will kick off on Sunday, January 16th.

The cast for the 2023 winter series of Love Island has not yet been revealed.

However, Tanya Manhenga has already been linked to the lineup.

The 22-year-old is a biomedical science student, who also does some influencing work on the side with over 11,000 followers on Instagram.

The Liverpool native is also followed by Indiyah Polack, who made it to the final of last year’s series with her boyfriend Dami Hope.

A source told The Sun: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders.”

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt. But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match.”

“This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack,” the insider added.

The line-up of singletons hoping to find love in the villa will be announced ahead of the show’s premiere.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.