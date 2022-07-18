Love Island confirm the return of popular ‘Snog Marry Pie’ challenge

Love Island has finally confirmed the return of the popular ‘Snog Marry Pie’ challenge.

It’s the girls’ turn first and they must choose which boy they want to snog, marry and pie.

But who gets pied the most? Who is left feeling confused by the choices of snogs? And who chooses to pie their own partner?

Also on tonight’s show, the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a game of ‘Suck and Blow’ with each of them having to pass a card around the circle using just their mouths. Whoever drops the card must complete a dare.

The dares include snoging the Islander you fancy most – and with this landing as Billy’s choice, will he plant a kiss on Gemma in front of Luca?

Having only shared his first kiss with Paige last night, Adam is dared to do a three way kiss with two Islanders of his choice, who will he pick and what will Paige make of it?

As the game plays out, how will the evening unfold?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

