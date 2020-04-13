Love Island bosses ‘trying to make summer series work’

The show is up in the air because of the coronavirus outbreak

ITV bosses are still trying to make the summer series of Love Island go ahead.

The future of the show is up in the air, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The series normally starts in June and is filmed in Majorca.

According to The Sun, bosses are looking at pushing the start date to July, but they are still eager to go ahead.

“It’s a difficult time but it’s a case of ‘all systems go’,” an insider told the publication.

“They’re determined not to let the virus stop the series going ahead.”

According to the report casting for the show is still going ahead, with hopefuls auditioning to be on the show over video call.

