Love Island bombshell has connections to THREE ex contestants

Love Island bombshell Jamie Allen has connections to THREE ex contestants.

The 27-year-old entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos.

It has since been revealed that the professional footballer already knows three former Love Island stars – 2019 star Michael Griffiths, 2021 contestant Aaron Simpson, and 2019 Casa Amor bombshell Dennon Lewis.

A source told The Sun: “Jamie knows Michael Griffiths socially, and he has mutual friends with Aaron Simpson and Dennon Lewis who’ve both been on the show – Aaron and Jamie played at Dover but during separate seasons, and Dennon played in the same league a few years back so that’s their connection.”

“They definitely would have spoken about going on the show and how to play it.”

“He’ll be fined for missing pre-season training if the club keeps him on – it’ll be a huge fine too,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Allen (@jamie_allen12)

Speaking ahead of his entrance into the Love Island villa, Jamie admitted that his profession has brought out his competitive side.

“I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.”

The 27-year-old revealed that he’s now at the age where he wants to settle down.

“My first girlfriend was when I was 18 but I liked going out clubbing so I thought there’s no point being in a relationship when I am going out, enjoying myself. Now, I am 27, I’ve got that all out of my system and ready to settle down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Allen (@jamie_allen12)

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.