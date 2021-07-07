Love Island announce huge change ahead of tonight’s episode

Love Island have announced that tonight’s episode will air an hour later than usual tonight.

Due to the England vs Denmark Euros semi-final, which kicks off at 8pm, the dating show will be broadcast at 10pm instead of its usual time of 9pm.

On tonight’s show, the girls will meet the two new bombshells Lucinda and Millie.

Later, Millie receives a text that reads: “Millie, it’s time to play the field. Tonight you will have dinner with three boys of your choice. One boy will prepare the starter, one will prepare the main, and the third will prepare dessert. Please now make your choices #eatouttohelpout #threecoursefeels.”

She chooses Aaron to cook her starter, Liam for her main course and Hugo to share a dessert with.

Lucinda also receives a text which reads: “Lucinda, you will also have dinner with three boys of your choice. Please now make your choices. #feedingfrenzy #hungryforlove.”

The 21-year-old chooses Brad to share a starter with, Hugo to cook for her main course and Aaron for her dessert.

Also in tonight’s episode, Aaron pulls Sharon in for a chat after her fight with Hugo on Tuesday, telling her: “I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”

Sharon replied: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”

Aaron explained: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear. But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure. I didn’t want to continue it.”

“You didn’t? Or you don’t?” Sharon asked.

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.