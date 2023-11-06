Love Island: All Stars bosses ‘in talks’ to sign TWO show legends

Love Island: All Stars bosses are reportedly in talks to sign two show legends.

The brand new series is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances, but only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again. The UK Sun has now reported that bosses are in talks to sign Love Island 2019 stars Ovie Soko and Michael Griffiths. A source told the publication: “Ovie and Michael emerged as the angel and devil of series five and both, for their own reasons, made tremendous TV.” “Both remain seriously hot property with the ladies and Ovie especially is an icon among the Love Island fandom.” “They’ll make amazing signings for All Stars if ITV are able to get their signing across the line.” Ovie and Michael join Love Island stars Faye Winter, Paige Thorne and Joe Garratt as part of the rumoured line-up.