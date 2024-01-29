Love Island: All Star Georgia Steele’s mother reveals whether she would choose Callum Jones or Tom Clare for her daughter

The mother of Love Island: All Star Georgia Steele has revealed whether she would choose Callum Jones or Tom Clare for her daughter.

On Sunday night’s episode, viewers saw the 25-year-old become torn between the two boys.

After a game of truth-or-dare, Georgia told Tom that she fancies him the most.

However, later in the night things got hot and steamy between her and Callum when they become the first couple to enter the stunning new hideaway retreat.

Georgia’s mom Sharon spoke to OK! Magazine about who she would choose for her daughter.

She said: “I was surprised that she was so happy to see Tom come in because I thought she and Callum were getting on nicely.”

“Taking Tom out of the equation, I would pick Callum for Georgia. I think he’s very chilled and genuine, which she is too. I think he comes across as a really lovely guy.”

Sharon added that she hopes her daughter doesn’t go back to Toby Aromolaran as she called him a “Jack the Lad”.

She then revealed out of all the people she would want to come in she would pick former Islander Ovie Soko.

She explained: “He’s so chilled and I think they’d get on really well. Also, I feel like they have things in common, because Georgia likes her fashion and high-end clothes, which Ovie models.”

This comes after Georgia’s predicament during the most recent episode of the hit ITV dating show.

Tom, who is currently paired with Molly Smith, asked Georgia: “Would you rather be with Callum or me?”

Admitting she would rather be with Tom, she replied: “I think my impulse would be you because I think there’s a connection we share.”

However, later in the episode Georgia revealed to Callum in the hideaway: “This is so good. Do you know what Cal, I honestly wouldn’t want to be in here with anyone else.”