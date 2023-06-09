Love Island 2023 contestant ‘dumped’ after just DAYS in the villa

A Love Island 2023 contestant has reportedly been dumped from the villa after just a few days.

The hit reality show returned to our TV screens on Monday, June 5.

As of Thursday night’s episode, there were 13 Islanders soaking up the sun in Majorca.

According to The UK Sun, one Islander has been dumped to free up some space in the villa after new bombshell Sammy Root’s arrival.

A source said: “It’s just days into the show but already one of the cast is going home.”

“It proves the producers are pulling out all the stops this series to deliver twists and drama for viewers. Nobody is safe!”

On Thursday night, Sammy arrived in the villa and opted to take three girls on dates – Ella Thomas, Molly Marsh and Jess Harding.

Earlier in the week, the villa was graced by the presence of two other bombshells – Zachariah Noble and Whitney Adebayo.

Irish contestant Catherine Agbaje is currently coupled up with Zachariah, Ella is with Tyrique Hyde, and Molly is coupled up with Mitchel Taylor.

Meanwhile, Jess is coupled up with George Fensom, and Ruchee Gurung is coupled up with Mehdi Edno.

André Furtado, Sammy and Whitney are all single.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what's to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

