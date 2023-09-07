Love Is Blind season 5 trailer teases PLENTY of drama

The official trailer for Love Is Blind season 5 is here.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the season will see singletons living in Houston enter the pods hoping to find someone who truly loves them for who they are.

After falling in love blindly, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

The trailer for the upcoming series was released on Thursday afternoon, and it teases plenty of drama.

Love Is Blind season 5 joins Netflix on September 22.

Check out the trailer below: