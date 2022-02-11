Love Is Blind is back! Here are the couples that are still together from season one

Season two of Love Is Blind has dropped, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the reality show follows a group of singleton’s journey to finding love without ever coming face-to-face with their potential matches.

The show can be described as dating with a twist, where singletons want to be loved for who they are, and not what they look like.

A recent study by SlotsUp has revealed which dating shows from around the world give you the best chance of actually finding a real connection.

According to the research, Love Is Blind has a 33% success rate, with two couples still together from the show’s first season.

The couples include Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Matthew.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton were arguably a fan favourite from the show’s first season, and the couple are still happily married.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 16, 2021, and their relationship seems stronger than ever.

Lauren’s parents were not always so supportive of their relationship, but Cameron has won the approval of her family since they got hitched.

Since the show, the lovebirds have started their own YouTube series called Hanging With The Hamiltons, and have a hefty following across social media.

The pair have a combined Instagram following of 4.1million – making them one of the show’s most successful couples.

Despite having cold feet on their wedding day, both Amber Pike and Matt Barnett decided to say ‘I do’ during the first season of Love Is Blind.

It’s no secret the pair’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing, as they previously questioned whether or not marriage was right for their relationship, but the two managed to work things out, and Amber has reportedly changed her last name to Barnett.

Since the show, the couple have travelled together across the United States, from North Carolina to West Virginia in their matching ski gear, and have just celebrated their third wedding anniversary together in November 2021.

While the show is responsible for the happy marriages of two couples, Love Is Blind is only the second most successful dating show in the study.

The US series, 90 Day Fiancé, took the top spot as the most successful dating show from around the world, giving hopefuls the best chance of finding love.

90 Day Fiancé had a 67% success rate, with 28 of the couples still together out of the 42 paired throughout the eight seasons aired on television.

Here’s the list of the top eight most successful dating shows in the world:

90 Day Fiancé – success rating 67% Love is Blind – 33% The Bachelorette – 33% Love Island UK – 24% Too Hot To Handle – 10% Married at First Sight AUS – 7% The Bachelor – 4% Love Island US – 0%

