Liberty and Jake ‘have sensationally QUIT Love Island’ – three days before the final

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have reportedly quit Love Island, after ending their seven-week long romance.

According to MailOnline, the couple will decide to leave the villa during tonight’s episode, after going on their final date.

A source said: “It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do.”

“They’d given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning.”

“Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they’ve become so close, like family, but it won’t be long before they’re all reunited,” the insider continued.

“It’s not 100 per cent over for Jake and Liberty, there are still a lot of feelings involved, so who knows what will happen in the future.”

When contacted for a comment, a Love Island spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We won’t be commenting on speculation around tonight’s episode. All will be revealed later.”

During Thursday night’s episode, the couple decided to go their separate ways after Liberty questioned whether Jake really loves her.

In emotional scenes, the 21-year-old broke down in tears chatting to Faye Winter, as she confessed: “I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

Later in the episode, Liberty and Jake had a chat in the garden, and she told him: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Jake replied: “What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways?”

The pair then decided to call it quits, leaving everyone in the villa shocked.

Liberty and Jake’s departure from the villa means the remaining couples Millie and Liam, Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler, and Chloe and Toby will be in Monday’s final.

Viewers will vote for their favourite couple to win the series, with a £50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.