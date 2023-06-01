Kim Cattrall set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for cameo in And Just Like That

Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in And Just Like That.

According to The Post, the Canadian actress secretly filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming second season of the Sex and the City spin-off show.

A source said staff on set were “definitely shocked” but “very intrigued” to see how writers plan to use the scene – which was filmed back in March.

A source told the publication: “She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back!”

“The fact that they’re keeping it very hush-hush says that there’s some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it’s definitely a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3.”

Last year, Kim told Variety that she was “never asked” to reprise her role as Samantha for And Just Like That.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” the 66-year-old said at the time.

Kim also claimed the storyline of the revival series was “basically the third movie” that never got made.

Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between the actress and her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 58-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Last June, Sarah addressed speculation of a “catfight” between herself and Kim, telling the Hollywood’s Reporter Awards Chatter podcast: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.”

Sarah continued at the time: “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.”

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf.”

“I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

“So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also.”