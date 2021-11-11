Kevin The Carrot stars alongside Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford in Aldi’s 2021 Christmas ad

Aldi’s 2021 Christmas ad is here!

The popular bargain retailer have teamed up with footballer Marcus Rashford for its Christmas campaign this year, as it pledged to donate 1.8 million meals to families over the festive period.

The Manchester United player stars as Marcus Radishford in the heartwarming advert, which is called ‘A Christmas Carrot by Charles Chickens’.

The ad, styled on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, features the return of the famous Kevin the Carrot alongside new character Ebanana Scrooge.

It tells the story of how ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ Kevin the Carrot takes Ebanana Scrooge on a magical journey to show him the joy of the festive season.

Having been left on the plate by Santa, who picked up a mince pie instead, Ebanana Scrooge never liked Christmas.

The moral of the story is “for you to be happy, you need to be kind,” with the closing scene showing Ebanana Scrooge deliver a Christmas pudding to Kevin’s family.

Speaking about his campaign with Aldi, Marcus Rashford said: “As a family, we relied on the local food bank to get our Christmas dinner. To this day, I remember queuing outside that building with mum; mum feeling embarrassed that she might be recognised.”

“For many children in situations like mine growing up, there is very little expectation around this time of year; add the impact of the pandemic and the very least they deserve is a Christmas dinner.”

Watch the ad below: