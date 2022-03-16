Jonathan Bailey opens up about the new season of Bridgerton: ‘It’s sex, sex, sex’

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about the steamy new season of Bridgerton.

The actor plays Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, and the show’s upcoming second season will focus on his character’s romance with Kate Sharma – played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published, the 33-year-old teased what to expect from the new season, saying: “It’s sex, sex, sex.”

Jonathan also spoke about filming sex scenes with Simone, and said he ensured his co-star was always comfortable during the intimate moments.

He said: “For a man, it is less exposing. I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

The actor explained that the show’s stars signed consent forms before filming sex scenes, and said that there were also intimacy coordinators on set that they could run everything by.

Jonathan said: “If you are concerned, you can talk to them…which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how. It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”

Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator on the show last year, spoke to Insider about the difficulties of filming sex scenes.

She said: “We were working in the dry and in the rain, on flagstone floors and up against walls and in Regency beds.”

Lizzy also noted that a sense of humour is key to the success of filming steamy scenes, saying: “You’ve sort of got to find the joy in it because it is there inherently—bodies are funny and messy and they don’t always do what we want them to do.”

The new season of Bridgerton joins Netflix on March 25.

How can one be expected to play by the rules when the only way to truly win is by breaking them? Bridgerton returns for Season 2 on March 25th only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/JVBcrPiefB — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 9, 2022