John Lewis have finally released their Christmas ad for 2023

John Lewis have finally released their Christmas advert for 2023.

The popular brand is known for pulling on the heartstrings and for it’s tear-jerking Christmas adverts – and this year’s certainly didn’t disappoint.

This year the brand has opted for a joyous and bubbly campaign, with the aim of celebrating Christmas traditions old and new.

World famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli provides the backdrop to the ad, which sees a young boy Alfie grow his own Christmas tree.

After planting the seed, Alfie soon realises that instead of planting a traditional festive Christmas tree, the seed has sprouted a Venus flytrap, dubbed Snapper: The Perfect Tree.

The classical singer sings a rendition of La Vita è Una Festa, which means “life is a celebration.”

The song beautifully encompasses the tone of celebration and community throughout the two-minute advert.

Alfie and the venus flytrap soon become the best of friends, however after causing a ruckus throughout the household, Alfie’s parents cast Snapper outside and replace him with a traditional Christmas tree.

Ending on a happy note, the ad sees Alfie dust the snow off of Snapper on Christmas morning and place a present beneath him.

His family soon follows and Snapper begins to spout out an array of presents for all the family.

The retailer’s theme this year is the marking of old and new festive traditions with the tagline “Let Your Traditions Grow”.

The campaign aims to capture how the unusual and unexpected, over the conventionally “perfect”, can lead to a joyous time for everyone.

Charlotte Lock, the customer director for the brand said: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas – from classic traditions like pantos and putting up the tree to evolving new ones like crafting our own presents and Zoom get-togethers.”

“Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special,” she explained.

“The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions.”