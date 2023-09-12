Jamie Lynn Spears confirmed for popular TV show

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars US.

The mum-of-two will put her dancing skills to the test on season 32 of the ABC series.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the Zoey 101 actress said: “I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work.”

“I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA and just give back to them at a time where they can’t even give to themselves,” Jamie Lynn continued.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host Dancing with the Stars this year, following the departure of Tyra Banks.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return for the upcoming season.

The 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 26.