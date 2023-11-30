Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after she suddenly quit I’m A Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence after she suddenly quit the ITV show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The Zoey 101 star sensationally quit the show, after spending 10 days in camp.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the show said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.”

Now, the sister of pop-legend Britney Spears, has taken to her Instagram to share her experience on the hit jungle show.

She wrote: “I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.”

“THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.”

“I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it! I will be taking some time to recovery and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL 🤍🤍.”

The MailOnline had recently reported that the actress and singer “conveniently” quit the show on Wednesday before her two young daughters had to make the arduous 14-hour flight to Brisbane.

The report also reveals that ITV sources are aware that Jamie Lynn also quit the US version of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, after three weeks for similar reasons.

Following her exit from the show, a source has since told The UK Sun: “Jamie Lynn was a flight risk from day one and while she experienced some highs, excelling in trials and forming special bonds in camp, ultimately she couldn’t get past the lows.”

“Talks with logistical teams have been underway for days now, with an exit as early as Saturday mooted, then pushed back, after Jamie had a good day or so.”

“But it proved too much and after Grace left the writing was on the wall for Jamie – it would mean she wasn’t the first one out.”

Getting upset in camp last week, Jamie Lynn told her co-stars Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak. Why am I crying so much? Josie has a baby at home…”

Sam comforted: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent, you don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

Danielle added to her: “Look at the s*** you’ve been through in your life, right? This, a little bit of rain in the jungle, nothing.”

Jamie Lynn replied: “But at least all that s*** I could go home to my babies every night, you know? That’s it, that’s all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They’re not even close.”