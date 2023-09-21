ITV Unscripted boss makes bombshell Love Island confession

An ITV executive has made a bombshell confession about Love Island.

The fan-favourite dating show has graced our TV screens since 2015.

Every season, the show is hit with claims that the show is “scripted” and “heavily edited”.

Director of Unscripted UK at ITV Studios Angela Jain has revealed that Love Island is edited in accordance to fans’ response to contestants on social media.

“Social media is part of the success of Love Island,” the ITV executive admitted.

“One of the smartest decisions we made right at the very beginning was to embed the digital team on location with the [Love Island] production team in Majorca to create a feedback loop.”

“Effectively the team are monitoring social media to really understand how the viewer is responding to the content and we would change – as we are able to because this is a fast turnaround show — we were able to change the editorial if we felt that one character was coming to the foreground more than the other and we would respond to it.”

“What that meant was it was much easier for us to get a direct connection to the young audience because we were talking to them where they were and that’s really important,” Ms Jain continued.

The ITV boss described the social media analysis process as “one of the cornerstones of the format”.