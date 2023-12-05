ITV bosses ‘eyeing up’ THESE two I’m A Celeb contestants for spin-off show after ‘unlikely friendship’

ITV bosses are reportedly “eyeing up” Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson for a spin-off show.

The professional boxer and Made in Chelsea star forged an unlikely friendship on the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Viewers have been loving their love/hate relationship in which Sam continuously riles Tony up.

A source has since told The UK Sun that ITV bosses are “fascinated” by Tony and Sam’s “unlikely friendship”.

The insider said: “The jungle always brews up unlikely friendships and bromances but we’ve not seen one like Sam and Tony’s before.”

“What started off as annoyance is clearly now morphing into something more brotherly and it makes for great telly.”

“Execs are brainstorming ideas but they want to look at something like a travel show.”