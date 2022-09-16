I’m A Celeb’s return to Australia ‘rocked’ amid disease fears

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s return to the Australian jungle has reportedly been “rocked” amid growing fears of the infectious disease Q Fever.

The bacterial infection is spread from animal particles to people and has doubled its usual transmission, while people in Queensland have been urged to get vaccinated and wear a mask while mowing grass and gardening.

The disease is said to have caused concern with show bosses, with it being filmed at Springbrook National Park in the Gold Coast hinterland of Queensland.

A source told The Sun: “I’m A Celebrity’s return to Oz was so important to ITV and was something fans of the show were hugely excited for. Another infectious disease is really the last thing ITV needs.”

While an ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: “The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! production will adhere to all necessary UK and Australian government guidelines.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to Australia this year after being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years.

Meanwhile, the All Stars version is rumoured to take place in South Africa, with iconic duo Ant and Dec returning to host the show of legendary past contestants.

It’s thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.