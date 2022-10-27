I’m A Celeb’s official return date revealed ahead of new season

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Virgin Media One on Sunday, November 6, at 9pm with a brand-new cast of celebrities.

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, the celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

The one and only award-winning hosts, Ant & Dec, are also back to present all the big stories live every night.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of rumoured contestants have already landed in Australia.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver were spotted arriving at Brisbane airport on Wednesday.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and radio DJ Chris Moyles were also papped at the same airport on Tuesday.

While Chris refused to reveal if he was going on the show, Olivia wasn’t so cryptic as she admitted she was worried about how the other celebs will “tolerate” her in the jungle.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport, she confessed: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me.”

“I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual…”

When asked what she would miss about home, the reality star said: “God it’s day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Olivia also joked she would miss having sex with her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack, and said: “Yeah I mean four weeks and no shagging what can you do?”

The 31-year-old is the first Love Island star to ever take part in I’m A Celeb.

She shot to fame on the popular programme back in 2017, and has since landed her own ITVBe reality show, and fronted her own docu-series.

Olivia arrived in Australia shortly after Chris Moyles, who’s been linked to the show for years.

A source previously told The Sun: “Chris is a huge signing for I’m A Celebrity and they have been trying to sign him for years. Previously he’s turned them down for a number of reasons but this year feels like the right time.”

“Chris has signed up and is preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under. This a huge moment for him and he cannot wait to get stuck in.”

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2020 and 2021.

According to The Sun, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, is also set to enter the jungle this year.

A source told the outlet: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.”

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch,” the source continued.

Comedian Seann Walsh, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, and singer Boy George have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.