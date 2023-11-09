I’m A Celebrity ‘thrown into chaos’ after soap star ‘withdraws’ from show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has reportedly been thrown in chaos after soap star, Alan Halsall, had to withdraw from the show.

The actor is best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, which he has played since 1998.

The Corrie star was rumoured to be entering the Australian jungle a few weeks ago.

A source told The UK Sun at the time: “Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

However, a new report from The UK Mirror has claimed that the soap star had to pull out of his stint in the jungle following knee surgery.

The soap star had reconstructive surgery on his ACL ligament last week, which he announced on his Instagram.

An ITV source told the publication: “It’s a big blow, but there’s no way he can go to Australia – his surgeon would have a fit.”

“Alan needs to recover fully and then maybe he can take part next year.”

“It’s a massive shame because everyone was really looking forward to having him on the show, but these things happen.”

In his Instagram post, the 41-year-old revealed that it will take him up to 12 months to recover from his surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall)

The soap star wrote: “On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well.”

“I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there.”

The surgery ultimately rules the Coronation Street star out of making an appearance on this year’s I’m A Celeb.

While the line-up is typically confirmed in October, fans are still waiting for a confirmed list of celebs for this year’s series.

Check out the full rumoured line-up here.