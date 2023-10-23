I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023: The FULL rumoured line-up

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 is right around the corner.

The line-up is typically confirmed in October, with the series airing in November.

Ahead of the show’s return, the first official trailer, which was released on October 20, shows hosts Ant and Dec running the “five-star” Jungle Retreat.

However, all is not as it seems, as the popular duo are seen readying a bath with mealworms, and pouring a cocktail fountain of disgusting, grey liquid.

A voiceover says: “Come away with us, far, far away into the heart of a tropical jungle.”

“Dream beneath the stars. Savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience.”

“Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.”

Ant is then seen raking something into the sand, which is later revealed as ”Get me out of he..,” before the iconic theme music plays as an outro.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out the full rumoured line-up so far:

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall is best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, which he has played since 1998.

A source told The UK Sun: “Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford, 43, is a presenter on Good Morning Britain.

He previously told The UK Mirror: “Out of all the shows, I would love to do the jungle.”

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani is a professional rugby union player.

A source “confirmed” his participation to The Daily Mail, calling him “one of the most exciting signings for this series”.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen is an actress, singer, dancer and presenter.

She previously told The UK Sun: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do,” and she is turning 50 next May.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori is an Italian jockey based in the UK.

A source told The UK Sun he has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Josie Gibson

This Morning’s Josie Gibson is reportedly in talks with ITV to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb for a fee of £100,000.

A TV source said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.”

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.”

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Liz Truss

Liz Truss is a former British Prime Minister.

A source told The UK Sun: “High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

She would be following in the footsteps of the UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a finalist on the show last winter.

Olivia Attwood

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after less than 48 hours last year.

She previously revealed she would “love to” return to the jungle for the 2023 series.

Sam Thompson

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson is reportedly set to head Down Under.

“Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny self-deprecating personality.”

“It will be difficult if [his girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.”

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

The Vivienne

Popular drag queen The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019.

The Welsh native previously admitted: “Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be. I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it!”

“What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again… I am all for that.”