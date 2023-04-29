I’m A Celeb viewers are convinced THESE two contestants are ‘feuding’

I’m A Celeb viewers are convinced two contestants are “feuding”.

The All Stars series kicked off on Monday night, and saw nine former campmates enter the African savannah.

They were later joined by four other former contestants.

This year’s cast includes Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment.

On Friday night, Gillian and Shaun became the first campmates to be booted off the show in a double elimination.

Elsewhere, fans are convinced there’s a “feud” brewing between two of the remaining celebrities.

Viewers took to Twitter, claiming Carol has been “undermining” Amir.

One Twitter user penned: “Carol has got an agenda against Amir. She hates him. #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “God Carol hates Amir, she’s getting all the girls to pick on him #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile a third tweeted: “Carol is showing an unhealthy interest in Amir.”