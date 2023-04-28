I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec ‘nervous’ ahead of double elimination

Ant and Dec have admitted they’re “nervous” ahead of a double elimination.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa kicked off on Monday night, and saw nine former campmates enter the African savannah.

They were later joined by four other former contestants.

In a teaser for Friday nights episode, Dec admits: “I’m a bit nervous about this one.”

Walking into the 13-strong camp, Ant agrees: “Yeah, I am, it kind of rocks it a bit…”

The presenting duo reveal three celebrities will take part in the first survival trial of the series.

In a shock twist, each of the celebrities will have to chose another campmate to do it with them.

The pair that loses the trial will be eliminated from the show for good.

Tensions rise in the camp as the fate of six celebrities’ future in the African savannah is up in the air.

Who will chose whom, and which pair are about to lose their places in camp?

Tensions are high as the celebrities realise they could cause the exit of a fellow campmate, as well as end their own time in camp. And if Andy takes part, he risks leaving Main Camp before he’s even spent one day there.