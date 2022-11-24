I’m A Celeb first look: TWO stars team up for difficult bushtucker trial

Owen Warner and Chris Moyles will team up for a difficult bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Hollyoaks actor and radio legend will tackle The Savage Sorting Office.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Chris is seen operating a crane blindfolded; while Owen is dangling from the crane, he directs Chris to hover him over a letterbox, where he must retrieve stars.

Owen and Chris are two of the six remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle.

The other four remaining contestants are Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh.

Jill, Mike and Owen are fan-favourites to be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

On Wednesday night, Babátunde Aléshé became the fifth star to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

Last week, Loose Women’s Charlene White became the first celerity to be voted off the show, followed by A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, and former Culture Club member Boy George.

ITV have confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27 from 9pm until 10.40pm.

As we near the end of this year’s series, fans are growing increasingly excited for the return of Celebrity Cyclone.

The iconic Wipeout-inspired obstacle course sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-themed costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.