I’m A Celeb first look: THREE campmates face grisly bushtucker trial

Boy George, Babatúndé Aléshé and Chris Moyles will take on tonight’s grisly bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pop icon, comedian and radio legend must all work together to conquer the Angel of Agony.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the three campmates are split into separate compartments within the angel statue and are tasked with retrieving stars while facing off against numerous jungle critters.

Boy George and Babatúndé have already completed trials this series.

The pop icon took on La Cucaracha Café alongside Matt Hancock, while the comedian went solo for Horrifying Heights.

Meanwhile, former Health Secretary Matt has taken part in six consecutive trials, meaning Chris has been unable to complete a trial.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.