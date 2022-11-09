I’m A Celeb first look: Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take on terrifying Bushtucker trial

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh will take on their first Bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former UK Health Minister and the comedian will enter the jungle as late arrivals but before they settle in, they have to face a terrifying trial that sees them crawl through dark tunnels.

In a teaser ahead of tonight’s show, Matt is seen screaming as insects and liquids are poured in on top of him.

Speaking ahead of his debut on the show, the politician said: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.”

“I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.”

“I’ve watched the show over the years, I love how it gets down to the essence of people but it’s really entertaining as well.”

Addressing whether he thinks his colleagues in Parliament and the British public will be voting for him to do trials, Matt added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.”

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.