I’m A Celeb first look: Matt Hancock and Boy George face stomach-churning eating trial

Matt Hancock and Boy George are set to face the first eating bushtucker trial of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

The pop icon and the former UK Health Minister will have a meal like no other at La Cucaracha Café.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Boy George is served fermented plums, of which he had to eat six.

Ahead of his stint in the Australian jungle, Boy George said: “My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about”.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone.”

The former Culture Club member revealed he doesn’t eat meat back in 2018; so, he will be eating differently to his campmates.

However, the vegetarian options brought in for the A-lister are said to be even worse than the options for meat-eaters, with the executive producer of the show telling the outlet: “It’s actually, weirdly, more stinky and more gross than eating the meat products.”

Speaking ahead of his stint in the jungle, former UK Health Minister Matt said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.”

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

There are reportedly “hundreds” of politicians voting for Matt to take part in the grisly bushtucker trials.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told TimesRadio: “There are hundreds of MPs and peers who have managed to – probably for the first time in some peers’ life – download an app to vote for somebody.”

“So I’m assuming that doesn’t mean great things for Matt.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.