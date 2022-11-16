I’m A Celeb first look: Chris Moyles takes on scorching bushtucker trial

Chris Moyles will take on tonight’s bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio legend will face Boiling Point, after taking on Tuesday night’s trial Angel of Agony alongside his campmates Boy George and Babatúndé Aléshé.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Chris enters a chamber with a scorching furnace; as temperatures rise, he must collect all eleven stars for camp whilst also facing some jungle critters.

Ahead of his I’m A Celeb stint, Chris revealed he thought listeners will vote for him to do all “manner of disgusting trials”.

“I love watching the show,” he said. “And I know people love watching a bit of a screamer!”

“I don’t know how I am going to be but knowing my radio listeners, they will want me to do all manner of disgusting trials. I will give it my best though.”