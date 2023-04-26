I’m A Celeb first look: Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass met with a surprise as they enter camp

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa kicked off on Monday night.

The starting line-up included Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman also headed to South Africa.

Gillian McKeith was the first surprise arrival into the South African camp; now Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass have all joined the line-up.

Meeting her two fellow late arrivals, Toff says: “It does feel like the great unknown again…”

The trio are met with a surprise when they think they’re entering main camp, but are actually being sent to a different location.

Reading a Bush Bulletin, Myleene says: “Celebrities, welcome to Savannah Scrub where three celebrities will live separated from the others in main camp.”