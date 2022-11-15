I’m A Celeb fans are all saying the same thing after the latest Dingo Dollar Challenge

i’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! made its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, after being filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years.

The show’s return down under saw the return of the much-preferred Dingo Dollar Challenges instead of the Castle Coin Challenges.

Monday night saw Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas take part in the task.

Owen and Scarlette were tasked with matching the currency with the country in which its used; in addition to this, the pair were also given wads of cash that they had to count and write down the amount of.

Viewers were in disbelief when Kiosk Kev announced on the tannoy that they were running out of time, and were even more shocked when the pair ran out of time entirely and missed out on the treat for camp.

Last night marked the first night in I’m A Celeb history that campmates failed to complete a Dingo Dollar Challenge.

One Twitter user wrote: “I genuinely didn’t even know there was a time limit to the dingo dollar challenge, I just assumed they stayed until they got it or gave up,” and a second said: “i’ve never seen anyone fail at a dingo dollar challenge what is going on?”

