I’m A Celeb confirms scheduling change ahead of tonight’s show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will air at a slightly later time than usual tonight.

The popular ITV returned to our screens on Sunday night, with 10 celebrity campmates heading into the Australian outback.

The show usually airs at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One, but it will kick off at 9:15pm this evening.

Tonight’s episode will see comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé take on the Horrifying Heights Bushtucker trial.

The 36-year-old may struggle with the trial, as he was unable to complete the Walk The Plank challenge on Sunday night due to his fear of heights.

It’s been a dramatic season of I’m A Celeb so far, as one popular campmate was forced to leave the show after just 24 hours.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp for medical reasons – and sadly she was unable to return.

A show spokesperson confirmed on Monday: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia’s family later released a statement on her behalf on social media, promising she will reveal the “truth” behind her shock exit.

They wrote: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).”

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year. Ps. Who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now??” they added.