I’m A Celeb bosses ‘fear more stars will quit the show’ – after camp is ‘plunged into misery’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bosses are said to be worried that more stars will quit the show.

According to The UK Sun, there are fears that campmates may follow in Grace Dent’s footsteps and leave the Australian jungle after a string of events “plunged them into misery”.

Conditions have reportedly worsened as heavy rains have lashed the camp, and rations are at an “all-time low” after Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori failed to bring food back to camp on Tuesday night.

A source told the publication: “Nella and Frankie’s trial fell flat.”

“No coins or stars.”

“What’s worse backstage is it was a two-month build to create that set and it’s resulted in a s*** trial.”

“Her going back empty handed – and this awful weather – have left a real sense of misery.”

“Even hosts Ant and Dec were raging at the lack of strategy, with Ant riffing: ‘I’m furious, what the hell is wrong with these people!,'” the source claimed.

“All of you worked so hard on making that trial good!”

On Monday, it was announced that Grace Dent had quit I’m A Celeb on “medical grounds”.

A report later claimed that the food critic’s struggle in the Australian jungle was a “mental battle.”

A source told MailOnline that the jungle was “a mental battle rather than physical and after a couple of days of rest and recovery she will be fine”.

The publication previously reported that the MasterChef star refused to speak to press at the airport and kept her head down as she checked in for her flight home.