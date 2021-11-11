Idris Elba confirms filming for Netflix’s Luther movie has begun

Idris Elba has confirmed filming for Netflix’s Luther movie has begun.

The popular BBC crime drama series premiered back in 2010, and followed a passionate detective who ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer who helps him solve cases.

Idris will reprise his role as John Luther for the feature film, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on the production.

The 49-year-old shared a photo of the clapperboard, decorated with images of the London skyline, from the set and wrote: “Oi … I’m back!”

He also shared a photo of himself wearing the grey overcoat and red tie made famous by his character.

Series creator Neil Cross has returned to write the film, while Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne directs.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

The streaming giant describes the project as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga reimagined for film”, and it will reportedly see the detective faced with two new challenges.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is playing a rival detective while Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, will take on the role of the villain in the flick.