How to watch Love Island Games in the UK and Ireland

Love Island Games, a brand new spin-off series, began on November 1.

The pre-recorded series has brought together Islanders from international versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya Jama, who presents the UK version of Love Island, is the host of the new programme.

Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, is acting as the show’s social host.

The 32-year-old impressed fans as the social host of Love Island USA over the summer, and is back to bring viewers all the behind-the-scenes action.

In an interesting turn of events, the Irish beauty is just one former contestant who is set to come face-to-face with their ex – Curtis Pritchard, while filming the show.

Other former UK Islanders confirmed for the Love Island Games line-up include Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, and Toby Aromolaran and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Love Island Games aired on Peacock on November 1.

For those viewers in the UK or Ireland, you can access the brand new series with a SKY or NOW account.

Love Island Games is also exclusively available to stream on Virgin Media Player, with new episodes airing six days a week.

According to The Independent, Love Island Games will air on ITV and ITX at a later date.