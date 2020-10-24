Host of stars ‘confirmed’ for this year’s I’m A Celeb – after they’re papped arriving at promo shoot

The series will return on November 15

A host of stars have been ‘confirmed’ for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, after they were papped arriving at a promo shoot.

The line-up includes TV presenter Vernon Kay, West End star Ruthie Henshall, tenor Russell Watson, paralympian Holly Arnold, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the celebrities were seen arriving at a photoshoot in London on Friday, before they enter quarantine for two weeks.

Bosses are hoping Ruthie Henshall will spill details about her romance with Prince Edward during her time on I’m A Celeb, which will be filmed at Grwych Castle in Wales.

The actress dated the British Royal on-and-off for years back in the 90s.

A TV insider said: “Ruthie is a particularly exciting signing for I’m A Celebrity as viewers will want to see if she divulges any gossip on her relationship with Prince Edward.”

“They’ll be hoping she lets slip some juicy information on her posh ex during cosy, intimate chats round the campfire.”

A total of ten celebrities are expected to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which will kick off on November 15.

The show is celebrating its 20th series this year, and will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.