Former rivals Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari reunite with the cast of Laguna Beach

It's been 14 years since the show came to an end in 2006

Former rivals Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari reunite with the cast of...

Former rivals Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have reunited with the cast of Laguna Beach – 14 years after the show came to an end.

The cast of Laguna Beach got together for a virtual reunion over Zoom on Friday, including Lauren and Kristin’s former flame Stephen Colletti.

Stephen was famously involved in a love triangle with Kristin and Lauren on the hit MTV series – which followed the lives of a group of teenagers from 2004 to 2006.

Despite their awkward history, Lauren and Kristin laughed with each other over Zoom, as the entire cast reflected on their time on the show.

The reunion was organized to drive voter registration via HeadCount’s #GoodToVote campaign.

Other cast members who appeared on the Zoom include Lo Bosworth, Morgan Smith, Christina Sinclair, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero and Loren Polster.

During a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’, Kristin pointed out how producers went out of their way to make it look like her and Lauren hated each other.

Kristin explained: “There was one time they had me walking down the street, and they had a producer on the other side of the street, and she kept giving me dirty faces, and so I was like ‘Oh my God, look at her!'”

“And of course they made it look like I was looking at Lauren. We had no idea what was going on,” she laughed.

Back in 2014, Kristin admitted the “love triangle” between her, Lauren, and Stephen on Laguna Beach affected her “deeply”.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on Oprah: Where Are They Now?, Kristin said: “My boyfriend at the time would take Lauren Conrad to dinner and buy her flowers, which never would have happened if it weren’t for the show and MTV. I felt very used and manipulated.”

“One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with another girl from the show, Lauren, while he and I were dating. It certainly provided some juicy conflicts, but it also affected me deeply. I felt threatened.”

“On one side, it seemed like the producers were trying to break us up, which was intimidating. On the other side, I was worried that my relationship with Stephen was becoming less stable, even though I knew if we hadn’t been on television, he wouldn’t have been spending time with another girl.”