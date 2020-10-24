Molly-Mae Hague shows off her new lips after having fillers dissolved

Molly-Mae Hague has shown off her new lips, after having her fillers dissolved.

The 21-year-old shared the process in a new YouTube video, and admitted she was “really nervous” about the procedure, as she’s been getting lip fillers since she was 17.

Before she got the fillers dissolved, Molly showed off her lips and said: “These are my lips before, they have lumps in, bumps in, they are uneven.”

“I reckon in total I probably have about 5ml of filler in these all together. I have not had them done for about a year now, maybe more actually.”

“They haven’t been done for a long time but still that filler is rock hard and thriving and needs to be gone.”

After returning home, Molly showed off the result and said: “Oh my god it doesn’t even look that different! I was just face timing my sister and we were both crying at how small my lips have gone!”

“This is completely and utterly swollen they are going to be way smaller than this tomorrow I can tell. When I got in the car I was traumatised as they were so swollen.”

“I am weirdly happy I feel like I have gone back to 15 year old me,” she added.

After she posted the video on YouTube, Molly also shared the results of her procedure on her Instagram Story – and warned her young followers to “learn to her mistakes”.

She wrote: “I really hope some of you guys learn from the mistakes I’ve made with fillers, especially my younger followers.”

“I started getting filler so young and it has been one of my biggest regrets. I used to be so insecure about my slightly thinner lips but now I’m older I’ve realised that embracing what you have naturally is so much better! (I truly mean this).”

“Reversing all my mistakes now and feeling so much better for it,” she added.