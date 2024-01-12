Holly Willoughby in talks with Netflix for new reality show

Holly Willoughby is reportedly in talks with streaming service Netflix for a new jungle reality show alongside Bear Grylls.

The 42-year-old has been approached by the streaming giant to front the series, which will see celebrity contestants go up against wilderness expert Bear.

The show would be no feat for Holly as she previously replaced Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

However, the concept of the show is different to the famous I’m A Celeb as the contestants on this show are also being hunted down.

A source told The Sun: “If they lose, they’ll have to pit their wits against Bear, who will be hunting them down.”

“It’s a really exciting concept and Bear is totally on board. Now they have Holly in their sights to host it.”

The insider also added that Holly is open to offers but is “carefully cherry-picking” her next move.

The show would be the first major new project Holly has worked on after stepping down from This Morning in October.

Holly is set to make her TV comeback this Sunday, January 14th, as she returns to Dancing on Ice alongside her new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

According to reports, Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home before Christmas.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together last year when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.

This will be Holly’s first time back on our screens after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed in October – which lead to her stepping down from This Morning.

Since the incident, Holly has been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.