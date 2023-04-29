Here’s your first look at the final season of Top Boy – which stars Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson

The official trailer for the final season of Top Boy has been released.

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will appear in the final instalment of the hit Netflix show.

They will be playing new characters Jonny and Tadhg respectively; however, they aren’t shown in the trailer.

The final season of Top Boy will premiere on Netflix this September.

Ashley Walters, Karen Robinson, Simbi Ajkawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi will reprise their roles for the end of the show.

Episodes 1-4 will be directed by Myriam Raja, while Will Stefan Smith returns to direct the final two episodes.

Top Buy is written and created by Ronan Bennett.