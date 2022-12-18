Ad
Here’s what is leaving Netflix in January 2023

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
New year, new Netflix.

Some of our favourite TV shows and movies are leaving the streaming giant in January 2023, so it’s time to binge-watch them now before it’s too late.

Here’s everything we know is leaving Netflix next month:

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

  • 10000 Hours (2014)
  • 1939 (1989)
  • A Day Will Dawn (1944)
  • A Guest Is Coming (1947)
  • A Guy and a Gal (1975)
  • A Man There Was (1917)
  • A Zero Too Much (1962)
  • The Accidental Golfer (1991)
  • Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind (1999)
  • Angel (2008)
  • Annabell’s Spectacularities (2014)
  • The Apple War (1971)
  • Artificial Svensson (1929)
  • As Seen On Tv (2001)
  • The Assault (1969)
  • Bang! (1977)
  • Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2010)
  • The Bells in Old Town (1946)
  • Best Before (2013)
  • Beware of the Jonsson Gang (1981)
  • Bit by Bit (2002)
  • Bitch Hug (2012)
  • Bitter Sweetheart (2007)
  • Blackjack (1990)
  • Blackjackets (1959)
  • The Boy in the Tree (1961)
  • The Brig Three Lilles (1961)
  • Burlesque (2010)

  • The Call-Up (1979)
  • Career (1938)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Nest (1980)
  • The Chef (2005)
  • The Children (1945)
  • City of My Dreams (1976)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • The Constant Gardner (2005)
  • The Corridor (1968)
  • The Courier (2019)
  • Dear John (1964)
  • Dear Relatives (1933)
  • The Die Is Cast (1960)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
  • The Dream House (1993)
  • Drop Dead Fred (1991)
  • Eve’s Apple (2017)
  • False As Water (1985)
  • Fiancee For Hire (1949)
  • Flight (2012)
  • The Flute and the Arrow (1957)
  • For Her Sake (1930)
  • Four More Years (2010)
  • Framed (1988)
  • From Mr. Gunnar Papphamar (1981)
  • Gangs of New York (2002)
  • The Girls (1968)
  • Gossip (2000)
  • The Gear Adventures (1953)
  • Guest House Paradise (1936)
  • Gyllene Tider (1981)
  • Hairspray (2007)

  • Half Girlfriend (2017)
  • Hanna in Society (1940)
  • Happy We (1983)
  • Harry’s Daughters (2005)
  • The Health Journey (1999)
  • Here Is Your Life (1966)
  • High Rise Life – The Movie (2012)
  • Hitch (2005)
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014)
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • House of Angels – The Second Summer (1994)
  • House of angels 3: Third Time Around (2010)
  • Hugo & Josefin (1967)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
  • I (1965)
  • In the Arms of Roslagen (1945)
  • In the Mist (1953)
  • Ingeborg Holm (1913)
  • Inside Man (2006)
  • Inspector SPack (2010)
  • The Invisible (2002)
  • IRL (2013)
  • It Is Never Too Late (1956)
  • It’s All About Friends (2013)
  • The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry (1982)
  • The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever (1984)
  • The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca (1989)
  • Jack (1977)
  • The Jazz Fella (1958)
  • Jim and the Pirates Blom (1987)
  • The Job (1961)
  • Joker (1991)
  • Julie (2013)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Just in Time (2020)
  • Karin Mansdotter (1954)
  • Karl Fredrik Reigns (1934)
  • Kicking and Screaming (2005)
  • Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream (2010)
  • The Lady in Black (1958)
  • Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring (1975)
  • Life (1999)
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • Love 65 (1965)
  • Malar Pirates (1923)
  • Madagascar (2005)

  • The Man from Majorca (1984)
  • Mannequin In Red (1958)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • The Medicine (2014)
  • Miffo (2003)
  • Mind the Gap (2007)
  • Misa Mi (2003)
  • Miss Chic (1959)
  • Money (1946)
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)
  • The Ninth Company (1987)
  • The Norrtull Gang (1923)
  • Office Hours (2003)
  • Only a Mother (1949)
  • The Outlaw and His Wife (1918)
  • P & B (1983)
  • PAC’s scary Halloween (2016)
  • Package Tour (1980)
  • Pass and Whiskers (1985)
  • The People of Varmland (1957)
  • The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar (1920)
  • The Pram (1963)
  • The Priest Who knocked Out (1943)
  • The Priest Widow (1920)
  • Problem Child 2 (1991)
  • Rain Follows the Dew (1946)
  • Rallybrudar (2008)
  • Refuse (1981)
  • Ride Tonight! (1942)
  • The Right To Love (1956)
  • The Rooster (1981)
  • Rose on Tour (2006)
  • Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)
  • Sara Learns Manners (1937)
  • Scenes from a Celebrity Life (2007)
  • Scream 4 (2011)
  • Sean Bana (2012)
  • Sebbe (2010)
  • See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
  • Seeking Temporary Wife (2003)
  • The Serpent’s Way (1986)
  • Servant’s Entrance (1932)
  • Shanty Town (1932)
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
  • She’s the Man (2006)
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
  • The Simple-Minded Murderer (1981)
  • Sir Arne’s Treasure (1919)
  • Skanor Falsterbo  (1939)
  • Snowroller (1985)
  • So Different (2009)
  • Son of the Midnight Sun (1939)
  • The Song of the Red Flower (1919)
  • Starring Maja (2008)
  • State of Play (2009)
  • The Stig Helmet Story (2011)
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015)

  • Strange Harbor (1948)
  • Strong As a Lion (2003)
  • The Strongest (1929)
  • Suddenly (2006)
  • Sune’s Summer (1993)
  • Swedes at Sea (1988)
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
  • Terror in Resonance (Season 1)
  • To Go Ashore (1965)
  • To Help the Lady of the House (1939)
  • To Kill a Child (1953)
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
  • Udta Punjab (2016)
  • Under the Sun (1998)
  • United 93 (2006)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
  • The Vampires Diaries (8 Seasons)
  • Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again (2008)
  • When Darkness Falls (1960)
  • While the Door Was Closed (1946)
  • The White Cat (1950)
  • Who Pulled the Plug? (1981)
  • Who Pulled the Plug? 3 (2009)
  • Who Saw Him Die (1968)
  • The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2015)
  • Woman Without a Face (1947)
  • The World (1955)
  • Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery (1996)
  • Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp (2004)
  • Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars (2006)
  • Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off (1997)

TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on January 2nd, 2023

  • Aval (2017)
  • Lellobee City Farm (1 Season)
  • Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)
  • Messy Goes to Okido (1 Season)
  • Mustang Island (2017)
  • Nate Is Late (1 Season)
  • The Office (U.S.) (9 Seasons)
  • Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2 Seasons)
  • The Paper (2 Seasons)
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers (1 Season)
  • Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)
  • Superstore (6 Seasons)
  • Timmy Time (2 Seasons)
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1 Season)
  • Transformers: Cyberverse (1 Season)
  • Under Arrest (8 Seasons)

Movie Leaving Netflix UK on January 3rd, 2023

  • Thieves of the Wood (2018)
