Here’s what is leaving Netflix in January 2023

New year, new Netflix.
Some of our favourite TV shows and movies are leaving the streaming giant in January 2023, so it’s time to binge-watch them now before it’s too late.
Here’s everything we know is leaving Netflix next month:
Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 2023
- 10000 Hours (2014)
- 1939 (1989)
- A Day Will Dawn (1944)
- A Guest Is Coming (1947)
- A Guy and a Gal (1975)
- A Man There Was (1917)
- A Zero Too Much (1962)
- The Accidental Golfer (1991)
- Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind (1999)
- Angel (2008)
- Annabell’s Spectacularities (2014)
- The Apple War (1971)
- Artificial Svensson (1929)
- As Seen On Tv (2001)
- The Assault (1969)
- Bang! (1977)
- Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2010)
- The Bells in Old Town (1946)
- Best Before (2013)
- Beware of the Jonsson Gang (1981)
- Bit by Bit (2002)
- Bitch Hug (2012)
- Bitter Sweetheart (2007)
- Blackjack (1990)
- Blackjackets (1959)
- The Boy in the Tree (1961)
- The Brig Three Lilles (1961)
- Burlesque (2010)
- The Call-Up (1979)
- Career (1938)
- Cheech & Chong’s Nest (1980)
- The Chef (2005)
- The Children (1945)
- City of My Dreams (1976)
- Clueless (1995)
- The Constant Gardner (2005)
- The Corridor (1968)
- The Courier (2019)
- Dear John (1964)
- Dear Relatives (1933)
- The Die Is Cast (1960)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Dream House (1993)
- Drop Dead Fred (1991)
- Eve’s Apple (2017)
- False As Water (1985)
- Fiancee For Hire (1949)
- Flight (2012)
- The Flute and the Arrow (1957)
- For Her Sake (1930)
- Four More Years (2010)
- Framed (1988)
- From Mr. Gunnar Papphamar (1981)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- The Girls (1968)
- Gossip (2000)
- The Gear Adventures (1953)
- Guest House Paradise (1936)
- Gyllene Tider (1981)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Half Girlfriend (2017)
- Hanna in Society (1940)
- Happy We (1983)
- Harry’s Daughters (2005)
- The Health Journey (1999)
- Here Is Your Life (1966)
- High Rise Life – The Movie (2012)
- Hitch (2005)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
- The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- House of Angels – The Second Summer (1994)
- House of angels 3: Third Time Around (2010)
- Hugo & Josefin (1967)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
- I (1965)
- In the Arms of Roslagen (1945)
- In the Mist (1953)
- Ingeborg Holm (1913)
- Inside Man (2006)
- Inspector SPack (2010)
- The Invisible (2002)
- IRL (2013)
- It Is Never Too Late (1956)
- It’s All About Friends (2013)
- The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry (1982)
- The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever (1984)
- The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca (1989)
- Jack (1977)
- The Jazz Fella (1958)
- Jim and the Pirates Blom (1987)
- The Job (1961)
- Joker (1991)
- Julie (2013)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Just in Time (2020)
- Karin Mansdotter (1954)
- Karl Fredrik Reigns (1934)
- Kicking and Screaming (2005)
- Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream (2010)
- The Lady in Black (1958)
- Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring (1975)
- Life (1999)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- Love 65 (1965)
- Malar Pirates (1923)
- Madagascar (2005)
- The Man from Majorca (1984)
- Mannequin In Red (1958)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- The Medicine (2014)
- Miffo (2003)
- Mind the Gap (2007)
- Misa Mi (2003)
- Miss Chic (1959)
- Money (1946)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)
- The Ninth Company (1987)
- The Norrtull Gang (1923)
- Office Hours (2003)
- Only a Mother (1949)
- The Outlaw and His Wife (1918)
- P & B (1983)
- PAC’s scary Halloween (2016)
- Package Tour (1980)
- Pass and Whiskers (1985)
- The People of Varmland (1957)
- The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar (1920)
- The Pram (1963)
- The Priest Who knocked Out (1943)
- The Priest Widow (1920)
- Problem Child 2 (1991)
- Rain Follows the Dew (1946)
- Rallybrudar (2008)
- Refuse (1981)
- Ride Tonight! (1942)
- The Right To Love (1956)
- The Rooster (1981)
- Rose on Tour (2006)
- Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)
- Sara Learns Manners (1937)
- Scenes from a Celebrity Life (2007)
- Scream 4 (2011)
- Sean Bana (2012)
- Sebbe (2010)
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
- Seeking Temporary Wife (2003)
- The Serpent’s Way (1986)
- Servant’s Entrance (1932)
- Shanty Town (1932)
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
- She’s the Man (2006)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- The Simple-Minded Murderer (1981)
- Sir Arne’s Treasure (1919)
- Skanor Falsterbo (1939)
- Snowroller (1985)
- So Different (2009)
- Son of the Midnight Sun (1939)
- The Song of the Red Flower (1919)
- Starring Maja (2008)
- State of Play (2009)
- The Stig Helmet Story (2011)
- Straight Outta Compton (2015)
- Strange Harbor (1948)
- Strong As a Lion (2003)
- The Strongest (1929)
- Suddenly (2006)
- Sune’s Summer (1993)
- Swedes at Sea (1988)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- Terror in Resonance (Season 1)
- To Go Ashore (1965)
- To Help the Lady of the House (1939)
- To Kill a Child (1953)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
- Udta Punjab (2016)
- Under the Sun (1998)
- United 93 (2006)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
- The Vampires Diaries (8 Seasons)
- Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again (2008)
- When Darkness Falls (1960)
- While the Door Was Closed (1946)
- The White Cat (1950)
- Who Pulled the Plug? (1981)
- Who Pulled the Plug? 3 (2009)
- Who Saw Him Die (1968)
- The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2015)
- Woman Without a Face (1947)
- The World (1955)
- Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery (1996)
- Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp (2004)
- Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars (2006)
- Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off (1997)
TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on January 2nd, 2023
- Aval (2017)
- Lellobee City Farm (1 Season)
- Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)
- Messy Goes to Okido (1 Season)
- Mustang Island (2017)
- Nate Is Late (1 Season)
- The Office (U.S.) (9 Seasons)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2 Seasons)
- The Paper (2 Seasons)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers (1 Season)
- Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)
- Superstore (6 Seasons)
- Timmy Time (2 Seasons)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1 Season)
- Transformers: Cyberverse (1 Season)
- Under Arrest (8 Seasons)
Movie Leaving Netflix UK on January 3rd, 2023
- Thieves of the Wood (2018)
