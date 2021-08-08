We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix this week?

The streaming giant is adding a host of new TV shows and films to keep you entertained in the coming days – including a brand new thriller and the final installment of a popular teen rom-com.

Take a look our top picks coming to Netflix in the week ahead:

Untold: Malice At The Palace

Volume one of this new documentary series will offer a new look at the infamous 2004 clash between fans and NBA players.

The film will feature never-before-seen footage from the historic brawl, as well as interviews with those who experienced it first hand – including former NBA player Ron Artest.

The series is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 10.

The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth 3 will see Elle make the most difficult decision of her life so far – will she move across the country to go to college with her boyfriend, or will she fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her best friend?

The final instalment of the teen romantic comedy – starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi – will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 11.

Bake Squad

In each episode, pastry chef Christina Tosi selects four bakers who will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for a client’s extra special big day.

The new competition series joins Netflix on Wednesday, August 11.

Beckett

John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and Alicia Vikander star in this brand new thriller film.

While vacationing in Greece, an American tourist named Beckett becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident.

Beckett comes to Netflix on Friday, August 13.

Gone For Good

Based on the Harlan Coben best seller Gone for Good, this thriller series revolves around Guillaume Lucchesi – who’s first love Sonia and brother Fred tragically passed away.

Ten years later, his new lover Judith, suddenly disappears – and he must face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends in order to find her.

Gone For Good joins Netflix on Friday, August 13.