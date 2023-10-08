Here’s a first look inside the brand new Big Brother house

The new season of Big Brother will premiere tonight.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the highly anticipated reboot series, which will kick off on ITV2 and Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Ahead of tonight’s show, ITV has released photos of the brand new contemporary house contestants will be moving into.

The colourful living space features a bed on a strange stage, huge sofas, a hot tub and a bright bathroom.

There is also a circular sitting area where housemates will face each other as they learn their fate from on live eviction nights.

The highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

AJ and Will will share hosting duties, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.

Davina McCall presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Big Brother: The Launch will air on Virgin Media One from 9pm until 10:30pm.