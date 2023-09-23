‘Gutted’ Olly Murs reveals he’s been axed from The Voice UK

Olly Murs has revealed he’s been axed from The Voice UK.

The newlywed has been a Coach/Judge on the show since 2018.

The former X Factor contestant was crowned winning coach in both 2019 and 2020 with Molly Hocking and Blessing Chitapa respectively.

Olly said: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.”

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.”

“Did I want to leave? No,” Olly admitted. “Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

The singer was one of four judges on the latest series of The Voice UK, alongside Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Tom Jones.

It’s unknown who will replace Olly for the show’s upcoming season.