Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

‘Gutted’ Olly Murs reveals he’s been axed from The Voice UK

Instagram
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Olly Murs has revealed he’s been axed from The Voice UK.

The newlywed has been a Coach/Judge on the show since 2018.

The former X Factor contestant was crowned winning coach in both 2019 and 2020 with Molly Hocking and Blessing Chitapa respectively.

From ITV Studios

Olly said: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.”

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.”

“Did I want to leave? No,” Olly admitted. “Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

The singer was one of four judges on the latest series of The Voice UK, alongside Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Tom Jones.

It’s unknown who will replace Olly for the show’s upcoming season.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us