Gossip Girl fans frenzy as THESE co-stars reunite – over a decade after show’s finale

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen have sent Gossip Girl fans into a frenzy.

The actors played on-screen brother and sister Dan and Jenny Humphrey in the hit series, which ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

Taylor is set to be the next guest on the Podcrushed podcast, which Penn co-hosts with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

On Friday, the podcast’s official Instagram account shared snaps of Penn and Taylor after they reunited.

The first photo see Penn rubbing his Gossip Girl co-star’s head, in a similar fashion to the way a brother would to his little sister.

The second shows the pair sporting dark eyeshadow – Taylor’s signature look.

The caption reads: “A reunion worth waiting for… 👯 but don’t ask us what’s going on in the second photo, we don’t know either.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PODCRUSHED (@podcrushed)

Fans took to the comments section in a frenzy as they expressed their delight over the Gossip Girl co-stars’ reunion.

One Instagram user penned: “This picture makes me nostalgic for something that was never mine.”

A second wrote: “RESPECTFULLY IM NOT OK,” and a third said: “SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! I’ve been dying for this since podcrushed came out!! And now it’s happening. Yes yes yes!!! Can’t wait.”

Channelling the iconic Gossip Girl voiceover, voiced by Kristen Bell, another Instagram user commented: “CAREFUL, LITTLE J! LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODYS GUNNING FOR YOUR SWAG.”