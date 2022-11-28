Good news for fans of Netflix’s Wednesday

We have some good news for fans of Netflix’s new show Wednesday.

The eight-part series joined the streaming giant on November 23, and it has been a huge hit with viewers.

Alfred Gough, the co-creator and executive producer of the dark drama, has since teased a second season of the show.

Speaking to Empire, he said: “[Screenwriter] Miles Millar and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Jenny Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the show, which is inspired by Tim Burton’s The Addams Family.

Catherina-Zeta Jones stars as Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father.

Meanwhile Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother.

Other iconic characters from the beloved Addams Family appear throughout the series – including Uncle Fester, Thing and Lurch.

Reacting to the show’s first season, one fan tweeted: “wednesday is just too good… it feels so nostalgic and reminiscent of media like harry potter. from the dark academia aesthetic to the plot then paired with the mystery… ITS JUST TOO GOOD.”

Another wrote: “Wednesday is soooo good I love it. @jennaortega is amazing.”

A third penned: “If Netflix doesn’t renew Wednesday for a second season I will wreak havoc so catastrophic they will be doomed to regret it.”