Good news for fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys

Mrs Brown’s Boys is set to return for four episodes in 2023, following the Christmas specials.

The first special will air at 10.25pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The second is set to air at 10pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One.

Brendan O’Carroll revealed that the 2023 mini-series was intended to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the actor gushed about how Mrs Brown’s Boys had cemented itself a place in the Christmas Hall of Fame.

He said: “I absolutely love it – I get goosebumps that Mrs Brown has become part of Christmas. That’s what people who come to the show say – ‘Ah, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Mrs Brown’. You’re kinda going ‘Oh my God, we established that.'”

“Because in my day that was Morecambe and Wise, it wasn’t Christmas without Morecambe and Wise, so it’s a buzz.”

The synopsis for the Christmas Day special of Mrs Brown’s Boys hilariously reads: “It’s Christmas in Finglas once again, and this year Cathy has a new boyfriend, Boris.”

“A last-minute change of plans leaves Agnes babysitting the widower’s twins while he and Cathy head to Foley’s for a quiet, romantic drink.”

“Not everyone is convinced he’s right for Cathy, and there are even suspicions that he might be a vampire.”

