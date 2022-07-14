We’ve got some good news for Criminal Minds fans!

The popular series is making a comeback on Paramount+, two years after the show’s final episode aired.

Paget Brewster (who plays Emily Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), A.J. Cook (Jennifer [JJ] Jareau), and Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) are all reprising their roles in the reboot series.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

Joe Mantegna took to Twitter earlier this week to post a photo of himself at a partially built set, and he captioned the post: “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds”

Criminal Minds follows a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) using behavioral analysis and profiling to help investigate crimes and find the suspect known as the unsub (unknown subject).

The series pilot episode premiered in September of 2005 on CBS, and the final episode aired in February 2020.

There will be a major change to the show as it moves from CBS to Paramount+.

Instead of cases being solved by the end of the episode, cases will be serialised, so the whole season will focus on solving one case from beginning to end.

We can’t wait to watch it!